Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 30,921 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,921 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,523,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 12.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 12.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AWK opened at $173.41 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $608,925.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.57.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

