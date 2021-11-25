Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 80,648 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,648 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELY opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,194,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,739,832 shares of company stock worth $217,768,960. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

ELY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

