Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 997 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Graham were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,606,000 after purchasing an additional 82,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its stake in Graham by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 128,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Graham by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Graham by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total transaction of $77,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $595.17 per share, with a total value of $59,517.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

GHC opened at $603.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $593.71. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $445.00 and a 1 year high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Graham’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

