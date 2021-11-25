Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,821 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Quidel were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Quidel by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Quidel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Quidel by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

QDEL opened at $131.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.74. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of -0.20.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

