Thunder Token (TT) Price Reaches $0.0166 on Top Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $135.74 million and approximately $174.08 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00015064 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00222046 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001004 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

