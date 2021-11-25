Tiaa Fsb Acquires 18,611 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,510 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $31,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.59.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 737,826 shares of company stock valued at $205,921,946 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $289.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,090,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $283.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.25.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

