Tiaa Fsb Acquires 760 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,857 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Adobe were worth $46,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $668.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,426,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,317. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $630.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $602.04. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $318.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

