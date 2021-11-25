Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,044 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 5.87% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $874,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,936 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,551,000 after acquiring an additional 214,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after acquiring an additional 210,712 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,812 shares during the period.

SCZ traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $73.69. 676,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,503. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.77.

