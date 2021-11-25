Tiaa Fsb Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 3.57% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $566,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after buying an additional 1,272,228 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,015,000 after acquiring an additional 138,921 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,060,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,807,000 after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.41. The stock had a trading volume of 919,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,691. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $122.44 and a one year high of $178.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

