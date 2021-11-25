Tiaa Fsb Has $102.38 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $102,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.96. 9,629,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,020,531. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $117.77 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.51. The firm has a market cap of $493.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.