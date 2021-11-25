Tiaa Fsb Has $2.10 Billion Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,559,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,018 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 15.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,101,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.61. 244,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,736. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.93 and a 52-week high of $123.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

