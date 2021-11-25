Tiaa Fsb Has $253.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,303 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.47% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $253,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.62. 1,631,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,546. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.06 and a 52-week high of $167.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

