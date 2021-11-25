Tiaa Fsb Has $31.21 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American Tower by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,444,000 after purchasing an additional 732,847 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,782. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.72. The firm has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus boosted their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

