Tiaa Fsb Has $33.70 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $989,563,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $588,283,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,568,000 after buying an additional 2,565,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.66. 5,665,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,660,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.53 and a 200 day moving average of $140.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $149.50. The company has a market capitalization of $359.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.