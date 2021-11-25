Tiaa Fsb Has $45.18 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $45,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $515,938,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,606,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,002,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.66. 5,792,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,833,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.