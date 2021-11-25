Tiaa Fsb Has $47.96 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,406 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $47,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period.

IJR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,390. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.47.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

