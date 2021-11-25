Tiaa Fsb Sells 126,303 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,896,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,303 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $793,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $305.64. 1,168,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,591. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

