Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Stock Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.11% of Tidewater worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 36.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 160.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 63,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter valued at $295,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Robert Robotti bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub purchased 5,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $66,820.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,682 shares of company stock worth $326,510 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDW stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%.

Tidewater Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.