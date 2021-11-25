TigerCash Trading Down 1.8% This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $737,695.14 and $6.29 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.10 or 0.00916775 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

