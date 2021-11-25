Tixl (TXL) One Day Volume Hits $126,137.00

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Tixl coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tixl has a market cap of $13.08 million and $126,137.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tixl has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00068489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00073599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00092109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,475.68 or 0.07559571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,038.49 or 0.99717952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

