TNC Coin (TNC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.94 Million

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $48.12 million and $6.94 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TNC Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.72 or 0.00237054 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00089927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012387 BTC.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin (CRYPTO:TNC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup . The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TNC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TNC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.