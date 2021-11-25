TokenPay Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $77,488.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $77,488.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,548.76 or 0.99309222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00050783 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00041043 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.33 or 0.00668861 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003406 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

