Tokocrypto (TKO) One Day Volume Hits $1.28 Billion

Tokocrypto (CURRENCY:TKO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded flat against the dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00005169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokocrypto has a market capitalization of $316.67 million and approximately $1.28 billion worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00068494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00073688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00093415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,467.91 or 0.07568839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,146.48 or 1.00196722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tokocrypto Coin Profile

Tokocrypto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @TokoCrypto

