TOP Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. One TOP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOP has a market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $257,408.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TOP has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TOP Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

