Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $50.48 or 0.00086456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $55.52 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00073299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00090138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,397.21 or 0.07531265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,019.78 or 0.99372574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.