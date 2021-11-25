Tornado (TCORE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,512.00

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last week, Tornado has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for $81.11 or 0.00137222 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado has a total market cap of $486,647.26 and $2,512.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00073182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00094277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,500.64 or 0.07614371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,159.31 or 1.00088108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

