Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.96 per share for the quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.77 billion.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$95.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.38. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$69.28 and a 1 year high of C$96.00. The company has a market cap of C$174.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perfom” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.37.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

