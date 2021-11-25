Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.96 per share for the quarter.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.77 billion.
Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$95.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.38. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$69.28 and a 1 year high of C$96.00. The company has a market cap of C$174.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.
