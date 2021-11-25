Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.89

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.89 and traded as high as $24.86. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 9,395 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the second quarter worth $177,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

