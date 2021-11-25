Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.89

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.89 and traded as high as $24.86. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 9,395 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
