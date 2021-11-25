Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Trading Up 1.7%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) was up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.15 and last traded at $36.14. Approximately 3,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 29,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRMLF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.5429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%.

