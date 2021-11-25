Trabzonspor Fan Token Hits One Day Volume of $5.78 Million (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market capitalization of $14.47 million and $5.78 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $6.14 or 0.00010456 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.92 or 0.00377867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Profile

TRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Trading

