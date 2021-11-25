TradeStars Hits 24-Hour Volume of $499,167.00 (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. TradeStars has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $499,167.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TradeStars coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00066884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00073261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00093428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,503.96 or 0.07612786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,087.42 or 0.99872208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

Buying and Selling TradeStars

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TradeStars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

