TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $144.74

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.74 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 210.10 ($2.74). TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at GBX 210.10 ($2.74), with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £152.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 144.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

