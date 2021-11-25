Travala.com Price Reaches $2.69 on Top Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00004589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $139.26 million and approximately $11.03 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,730,487 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

