Treatt (LON:TET) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,103.56

Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,103.56 ($14.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,170 ($15.29). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 1,150 ($15.02), with a volume of 119,301 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £687.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,063.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

In related news, insider Tim Jones acquired 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 936 ($12.23) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860.16 ($32,479.96). Also, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,105 ($14.44), for a total value of £27,625 ($36,092.24).

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

