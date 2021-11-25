Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 491 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 47.0% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 148,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,360,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

LLY stock opened at $262.00 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $142.61 and a one year high of $275.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $250.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

