Trisura Group (TSU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trisura Group (TSE: TSU):

11/9/2021 – Trisura Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital.

11/9/2021 – Trisura Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.

11/8/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$55.00.

11/8/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$53.00 to C$64.50.

11/7/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$60.00 to C$62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$58.00 to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$53.00.

Shares of Trisura Group stock traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$46.11. 25,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,307. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$19.89 and a 1-year high of C$49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

