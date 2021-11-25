Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02). Approximately 158,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 227,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.34 ($0.02).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.32.

About Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

