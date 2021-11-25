TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.87% of TrueCar worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the second quarter worth $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth $52,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.42 on Thursday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRUE shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.