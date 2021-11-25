Truegame Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,928.00 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, Truegame has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $109,821.43 and approximately $2,928.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00045916 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.50 or 0.00240620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00089252 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

