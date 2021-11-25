TrueUSD Price Up 0% This Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One TrueUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $1.28 billion and $196.92 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00045184 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00233554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00089424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012312 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD (CRYPTO:TUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,278,830,630 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

