TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $163.05 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.00241151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00089168 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TrueUSD is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,280,758,876 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

TrueUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

