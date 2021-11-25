Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Truist Financial by 538.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 80,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 67,583 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,241.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $62.89. 3,114,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264,500. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.48.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.