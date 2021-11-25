TrustToken (TRU) Hits 1-Day Volume of $529,282.00

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. In the last seven days, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the dollar. One TrustToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustToken has a total market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00046103 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00240195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00089074 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken (TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars.

