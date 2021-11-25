TSS (TSSI) & The Competition Financial Survey

TSS (OTCMKTS: TSSI) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare TSS to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get TSS alerts:

This table compares TSS and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSS 0.92% 12.98% 2.10% TSS Competitors -24.90% -14.89% -5.06%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TSS and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A TSS Competitors 164 664 963 21 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 7.10%. Given TSS’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TSS has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

TSS has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS’s competitors have a beta of 2.24, indicating that their average stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TSS and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TSS $45.06 million $80,000.00 29.51 TSS Competitors $1.74 billion $111.68 million 19.37

TSS’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TSS. TSS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of TSS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc. engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment comprises of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations. The Systems Integration segment integrates information technology equipment for original equipment manufacturer vendors and customers to be used inside data center environments, including modular data centers. TSS was founded by Gerard J. Gallagher on December 20, 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.