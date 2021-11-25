TTC (TTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, IDEX and Bibox. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00045465 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.67 or 0.00234033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00090406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012415 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, BitForex, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

