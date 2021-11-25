Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Shares Down 1.5%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.97 and last traded at C$2.00. Approximately 42,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 90,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.42. The firm has a market cap of C$382.02 million and a PE ratio of -22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Tudor Gold Company Profile (CVE:TUD)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17, 913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.