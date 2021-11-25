TUI (LON:TUI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $202.50

TUI AG (LON:TUI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 202.50 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 213.60 ($2.79), with a volume of 4495539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.10 ($2.78).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TUI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TUI from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on TUI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TUI from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TUI currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 210.63 ($2.75).

The stock has a market cap of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 277.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 341.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

