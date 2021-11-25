Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,656 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.07% of Tupperware Brands worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

TUP stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $797.23 million, a PE ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 2.78.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

