Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.04). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($4.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.39) to ($5.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPTX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 291.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 70,618 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $41.68. 360,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.79. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

