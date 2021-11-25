TurtleCoin Price Down 9.5% This Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $316,376.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 116,067,162,006 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

